Teen found in Mexico with man located after leaving facility

Teen found in Mexico with man located after leaving facility

Posted: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man has been located again after skipping out of a residential program for at-risk youth.

Authorities say 16-year-old Amy Yu, of Allentown, and two other girls left VisionQuest in Franklin County early Monday. They say the girls posed no threat to the public

State police say Yu and one of the other girls were found Wednesday in Johnstown and the third girl was found in nearby Bedford. No details were provided.

Federal agents found Yu and Kevin Esterly in Playa del Carmen in March, 12 days after police say he checked her out of school.

Esterly remains in Lehigh County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges including child custody interference and corruption of a minor.

