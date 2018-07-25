Poll Declares Mary Fallin Least Popular Governor In America - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Poll Declares Mary Fallin Least Popular Governor In America

Posted: Updated:
By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
Connect
Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike. Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike.

Mary Fallin is the least approved governor in the United States, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

Fallin received a 74% disapproval rate, and only a 19% approval rate of her duties as governor.

The poll reflects numbers from Fallin's performance in the second quarter of 2018. 

The second quarter of 2018 brought about the statewide teacher walkout, causing mass criticism of Fallin and the state of Oklahoma education.

Fallin's replacement will be elected in November, with a runoff between the Republican candidates occurring in August.

News 9 and News On 6 will host a live Republican candidate runoff debate between Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett on August 7th as Oklahomans prepare to cast their votes later that month.

Complete poll results: https://morningconsult.com/2018/07/25/americas-most-and-least-popular-governors-2/

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • 11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ's Rosenstein

    11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ's Rosenstein

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles ...
    11 House Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.More >>
    11 House Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.More >>

  • Lawmakers: DHS chief asserts family reunifications on track

    Lawmakers: DHS chief asserts family reunifications on track

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:18:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, center, arrives for a closed doors meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, center, arrives for a closed doors meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Homeland Security secretary tells Hispanic members of Congress that officials are on track to meet a court-imposed deadline for reuniting hundreds of migrant children with parents or guardians.More >>
    Homeland Security secretary tells Hispanic members of Congress that officials are on track to meet a court-imposed deadline for reuniting hundreds of migrant children with parents or guardians.More >>

  • White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    Thursday, July 26 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 08:18:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.