Grove Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Attempted Kidnapping

Grove Police released a sketch of the man they said tried to abduct a child from a Grove splash pad Monday.

He's described as a slender, white man with gray hair, blue eyes, decaying teeth and a noticeable limp.

They said he's about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Officers said he was last seen driving a black four-door sedan.

If you see someone matching the description, you're asked to call Grove Police at 918-786-6121.