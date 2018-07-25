New Evidence In 28-Year-Old LeFlore County Cold Case

There is new information in a 28-year-old cold case out of LeFlore County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they have a DNA profile for an unidentified woman who was killed 28 years ago in a crash.

Investigators say the woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 259 near Big Cedar while she was riding in a semi with a man named James Taylor.

According to OHP, Taylor, who died in 2008, had told investigators the woman was a hitchhiker he had picked up.

In the past year, her body was exhumed from an unmarked grave for a DNA test.

With a new DNA sample and a sketch of the woman provided by OSBI, along with the ring she was wearing when she died, investigators hope to find out who she was.

Officials say she was a black woman between the ages of 25 to 30. They say she was about five feet tall and had scars on her forehead and upper left arm, as well as a scar on her abdomen from what police believe was a cesarean section.

They say the only personal item found on her was a gold colored ring with a pink stone.

“If somebody believes this may be their loved one, we encourage them to submit DNA for analysis so we can rule that person out,” said an OHP spokesperson. “There’s been advances in DNA that has allowed us to make those types of associations…we can get an association with a family member and identify that person that way.”

If anyone has information or wants to provide a DNA sample, you can contact OHP at 1-866-OHP-TIPS or contact the Medical Examiner’s office.