Final verdicts reached in killing of NY governor's aide

NEW YORK (AP) - A verdict has been reached for the final two suspects in the 2015 slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh).

Twenty-six-year-old Michah Alleyne has been found guilty of manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon, but was acquitted of murder. His co-defendant, 27-year-old Stanley Elianor, has been convicted of reckless endangerment, but acquitted of murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

On Monday, the same jury had acquitted Keith Luncheon of all charges.

A separate jury last week found Kenny Bazile (buh-ZEEL') guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Carey Gabay (guh-BAY'), the deputy counsel of the state's economic development agency.

Gabay got caught in the middle of a gang-related gunbattle just before a West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn.

A fifth suspect took a plea deal.

