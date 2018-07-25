Final verdicts reached in killing of NY governor's aide

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

The threat of wildfire in the American Southwest has been significantly dampened by the monsoon season, but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of drought.

A verdict has been reached for the final two suspects in the 2015 slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The founder of a self-improvement group that's accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex is due before a federal judge in New York.

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer's disease

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

NEW YORK (AP) - A verdict has been reached for the final two suspects in the 2015 slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh).

Twenty-six-year-old Michah Alleyne has been found guilty of manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon, but was acquitted of murder. His co-defendant, 27-year-old Stanley Elianor, has been convicted of reckless endangerment, but acquitted of murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

On Monday, the same jury had acquitted Keith Luncheon of all charges.

A separate jury last week found Kenny Bazile (buh-ZEEL') guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Carey Gabay (guh-BAY'), the deputy counsel of the state's economic development agency.

Gabay got caught in the middle of a gang-related gunbattle just before a West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn.

A fifth suspect took a plea deal.

