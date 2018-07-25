Creek County Landowner Arguing Against Wind Catcher Program - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Creek County landowner said his top priority is to stop construction of Wind Catcher power lines that would cut directly through his property.

This comes about a month after landowners in Bixby were able to get PSO to change the proposed route in that area.

6/25/2018 Related Story: PSO Announces Its Wind Catcher Project Won't Go Through Bixby

PSO said they are still in the early phases and all options are on the table.

Rob Dixon just closed on land south of Kellyville in September.

"This was our future home…basically, this is gonna be our home that got us through retirement. As you can see, there is a big meadow behind us," he said.

But if the proposed Wind Catcher route is finalized there, the meadow will instead house a 150-foot tall, extra-high-voltage 765-kilovolt power line.

"We don't want it from our home, personally, but the more I researched it, the benefits to Oklahoma just isn’t there,” Dixon said.

He argues the devaluation of land in the state alone goes against the argument that the $4.5 billion renewable energy project is good for Oklahoma.

"If line of sight is a half a mile, which I would guess in some places is further than that, you're talking 243,200 acres of land that would be devalued from line of site for these power lines, and that’s a lot of land," Dixon said.

Tiffani Jackson with PSO said the company goal during the process is to be responsible and respectful, but it’s a detailed and long road.

“With that, there is a lot of balancing to do, and so the route has shifted based on all that,” Jackson said. “It is a cost-effective reliable solution that we believe doesn't cause wide displacements of folks from their homes.”

