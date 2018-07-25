Accused Oklahoma Arsonist Charged With Endangering Lives Of Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Accused Oklahoma Arsonist Charged With Endangering Lives Of Firefighters

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee woman could spend decades in prison after setting her boyfriend's apartment on fire and forcing multiple firefighters to risk their lives to put out the flames.

Fire Marshal Derrell Jones said he just learned about a state statute that says an arsonist can be charged with human endangerment for every firefighter who puts their life at risk working the call.

Muskogee Fire Captain Fred Kiser was on duty when the call came in that an apartment unit was going up in flames.

Nine firefighters rushed inside, fearing there might be people in there needing help.

"Sometimes, you have to put yourself into a little more harm's way than you'd like, but that's what we do," Kiser said.

The captain said it wasn't until later they realized someone set the fire on purpose.

"After the fact, you look back and think of the things that might've gone wrong for no reason at all," he said.

Brittany Anderson is accused of setting the fire to her boyfriend's apartment. Prosecutors not only charged her with first-degree arson, but she's also been hit with nine counts of endangering human life.

"We plan on using it from now on as a deterrent," Jones said.

The fire marshal said this is the first time he's recommended the charges in Muskogee.

"It's serious because it's endangering human life," Jones said.

A state statute says if an arsonist puts any life at risk, including all emergency personnel, it's a felony, and Jones wants people to take note.

"They may think twice about starting a fire," he said.

So he and his captains can make sure all their firefighters make it home safe from every call.

"As responders, every shift I tell my guys, ‘We're going home.’ And so that's what we want to do, is make sure we make it home," Kiser said.

If convicted, Anderson could get 10 years for each count of endangering human life. She faces up to 35 years in prison for the arson charge.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.