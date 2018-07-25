Avenatti gets judge to bar media from bankruptcy testimony - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Avenatti gets judge to bar media from bankruptcy testimony



By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Michael Avenatti, the attorney who has garnered national attention demanding transparency as one of President Donald Trump's chief critics, convinced a federal judge to bar the media from covering his testimony in former law firm's bankruptcy case.

Judge Catherine Bauer allowed Avenatti to give testimony Wednesday behind closed doors.

In May, Bauer ordered Avenatti's former firm, Eagan Avenatti, LLP to pay $10 million to Jason Frank, a lawyer who claimed that the firm had misstated its profits and that he was owed millions.

Frank is seeking to collect the judgment and said Avenatti isn't sufficiently answering questions about his finances.

Avenatti said questions he was answering behind closed doors were "completely bogus" and a "waste of time."

Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, are seeking to unseal a transcript of Avenatti's testimony.

