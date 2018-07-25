Extreme heat sizzles across the US Southwest

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...

Extreme heat is sizzling across the U.S. Southwest again on Wednesday after ramping up electricity use so much in the Phoenix area that a major power utility broke a record.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Tourists eat ice cream to cool off along the Venice Beach strand in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 24, 2108. Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures expected in California's Deat...

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

PHOENIX (AP) - Extreme heat sizzled across the U.S. Southwest again on Wednesday after ramping up electricity use so much in the Phoenix area that a major utility broke a record.

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix said temperatures in the city hit 116 degrees (46 Celsius) on Wednesday, setting a new high for the date. Residents of southern Arizona could expect some relief in the coming days as temperatures start to ease slightly, forecasters said.

The Salt River Project utility that delivers electricity to about 2 million customers in Phoenix and the rest of central Arizona said demand was so great between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday that it set a record of 7,252 megawatts to retail customers.

That topped the utility's previous system peak of 7,219 megawatts on June 20, 2017. One megawatt is enough to power about 225 average homes.

The utility said the increased demand was the result of this week's extreme temperatures, which on Tuesday reached 116 degrees (46 Celsius) in Phoenix, a tie with city's record high for the date set in 2014.

Most of Arizona and parts of California, Nevada and Utah have been under an extreme heat warning this week.

Las Vegas authorities have said the city could see the hottest weather this year, while fire officials warned that conditions could be dangerous.

Temperatures were also scorching across the border in parts of northwestern Mexico.

In the border city of Mexicali, across from California, officials said some local pelicans were suffering heat stroke - appearing weak, disoriented and dangerously dehydrated - after the mercury spiked as high as 118.

Mexico's federal environmental protection agency said Wednesday in a statement that workers rescued eight woozy birds across the city and took them to a zoo for treatment. The California brown pelicans will be released into the wild after recovery.

