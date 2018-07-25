Man Convicted For Kidnapping Ex-Wife From Broken Arrow, Taking H - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Convicted For Kidnapping Ex-Wife From Broken Arrow, Taking Her Out Of State

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A federal jury has convicted a man of kidnapping his ex-wife from Broken Arrow and taking her to Arkansas last year.

The Justice Department says Randy Hamett cut a hole in the wall of the woman’s home to bypass security and waited for her to come home.

4/28/2017 Related Story:  BAPD: Kidnapping Suspect Took Victim To Arkansas Against Will

They say he tased her, tied her up, and took her to a hotel in Siloam Springs.

Authorities say police found them thanks to texts the woman was able to send to family.

Hamett could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced in October.

