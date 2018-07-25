Radio hosts facing heat for 'turban man' comments

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

Two New Jersey radio hosts have been criticized for repeatedly referring to the state's Sikh Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as 'turban man' on air.

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered documents showing Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held because of their race, not national security, has died.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer's disease

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two New Jersey radio hosts are receiving heavy criticism for repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.

The Record reports WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Gurbir Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state.

Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

Neither host has responded to emails seeking comment.

Grewal's office has also not responded to requests for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Gov. Phil Murphy have denounced the hosts' statements, with the Democratic governor saying hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."

