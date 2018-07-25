TPS Program Working To Prepare Emergency Teachers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPS Program Working To Prepare Emergency Teachers

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma is on track to hit a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. When the state board of education meets tomorrow, it will be asked to approve more than 850 emergency certifications.

Tulsa Public Schools has a program to make sure its emergency teachers are prepared.

"I want the kids to know that it doesn't matter where you are coming from or what your backgrounds are, we can, and we will get you there," said 4th-grade teacher Courtney Torres.

Before moving to Oklahoma, Courtney Torres worked with adults with intellectual disabilities.

"I thought if I ever had the chance to go back in time and teach kids at the elementary level, then I am going to take a jump on it," she said.

Torres is one of 75 people who went through Tulsa Public School’s intensive five-week training program that gives prospective teachers the training they need to enter a classroom.

"For those who do not have an education background, this is a way that we as a district can help meet our talent goals but also ensure that the people who are in front of our most precious resource, our kiddos, have what they need to be successful," said Director of Talent Initiatives Quentin Liggins.

After this year’s walkout as many eyes focused on Oklahoma's children, people from different backgrounds and career paths, like Torres, decided to become teachers.

"We believe education is a calling and gives individuals an opportunity to shape young minds and we want to give all those who have received that calling at different stages in life an opportunity to serve our kids but to do so in a way that they are prepared," said Liggins.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.