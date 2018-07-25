New Name Recommendation To Replace Tulsa's 'Lee School' Announced

The committee working on a new name for Tulsa’s Lee School has come up with its recommendation.

The group selected “Council Oak Elementary” to replace “Lee School.”

The school is located near the Creek Council Oak Tree, which is a symbol of the founding of Tulsa.

The recommendation will be presented to the board of education August 6th.