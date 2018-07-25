Barry Hinson Speaks At Oklahoma Coaches Clinic

Baker Mayfield has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Baker Mayfield has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Former ORU catching standout Jose Trevino will miss the rest of the season after successful shoulder surgery, but for one magical weekend, he gave Texas Rangers fans plenty of reasons to cheer.More >>
Former ORU catching standout Jose Trevino will miss the rest of the season after successful shoulder surgery, but for one magical weekend, he gave Texas Rangers fans plenty of reasons to cheer.More >>
A woman is dead after a crash that blocked all traffic on West Houston Street in Broken Arrow.More >>
A woman is dead after a crash that blocked all traffic on West Houston Street in Broken Arrow.More >>
The committee working on a new name for Tulsa’s Lee School has come up with its recommendation.More >>
The committee working on a new name for Tulsa’s Lee School has come up with its recommendation.More >>