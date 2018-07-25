Barry Hinson Speaks At Oklahoma Coaches Clinic

The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games continued Wednesday and earlier, one former member, Barry Hinson spoke at the coach’s clinic.

Hinson has a simple message to the room full of coaches this morning.

"I love 'em, and I respect them, and I appreciate them," said Hinson.

Hinson talked some hoops X’s and O’s at the Clinic but spent the majority of the talk on the state of coaching and how every coach can impact the players on his team.

"These people do it because they have a chance to change lives, save lives, make a difference, and they do it on a daily basis," said Hinson.

Still, basketball is where Hinson made his name going from Bishop Kelly to ORU to Missouri State and Southern Illinois, Hinson knows Tulsa is where it all began.

"To be a part, not of just college, but high school and junior high, and to be a part of that process, I wouldn't change my path for anything," said Hinson

Hinson is proud of his Oklahoma roots and says he always cherishes a chance to come back where his coaching career began.

"My heart's here. I'm an Oklahoman. Always have been, always will be. One of these days I'm going to come back and retire in this state, and I'm going to make sure every time I open up my mouth, wherever I speak, we talk about our coaches and our teachers," said Hinson.