Poll: Cornett And Stitt In Dead Heat For GOP Nomination

The latest News 9/News on 6 poll shows the race for the Governor on the GOP is a virtual dead heat.

Former Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa Businessman Kevin Stitt have been crossing the state trying to gain support before the August 28th run-off election.

Of the 483 likely voters polled, Mick Cornett and Kevin Stitt got the exact same number of votes. 25% of those polled remain undecided.

Cornett is polling strong in both OKC and in Tulsa where he currently leads Stitt.

Stitt is leading in rural counties, but polls show Cornett is doing okay outside metro area as well.

“Rural voters are going to decide this campaign,” says SoonerPoll.com’s Bill Shapard.

In a match-up with Democrat Drew Edmondson the results are different.

Cornett wins the matchup against Edmondson by 8 points with 22% still undecided.

There are moderate to conservative Democrats that would vote for Mick Cornett against Drew Edmondson.

Stitt loses to the democratic challenger 39% to 40%, with 21% undecided.

"Kevin Stitt has played a much more harder line, much more conservative line which is great for a Republican runoff. But for a general election voter this is where democrats say 'I think I'm going to go with the more known candidate, like Drew Edmondson," says Shapard.

News 9/News on 6’s latest poll shows in the race for the GOP Labor Commissioner nomination, Cathy Costello is leading Leslie Osborn 32% to 22%. 46% of likely voters polled remain undecided.

In the race for the Republican State Superintendent nomination, Joy Hofmeister leads Linda Murphy 43% to 30% with 27% still undecided.

In the hotly contested race for the GOP Attorney General nomination, Mike Hunter leads Gentner Drummond 39% to 29% with 32% undecided.

Check out this Sooner Poll, commissioned by News 9 and News on 6: