Firefighters battle wildfires up and down California

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

An attorney representing the family of a black man shot dead by a white man during a videotaped altercation in a Florida parking lot said race is the reason no charges have been filed.

President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...

A federal judge has ruled that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has no claim under federal racketeering law for damages against a Dutch environmental group that urged banks not to finance the $3.8 billion project.

Tensions ease between US and EU over a possible automotive trade war.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). A passing airplane can be seen through the smoke from the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, Calif. in the San Jacinto Mountains, nearly 50 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

By MARCIO SANCHEZ

Associated Press

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) - Calm conditions aided firefighters early Thursday on the lines of a suspected arson wildfire that forced thousands of people to flee mountain communities east of Los Angeles, while in a far northern region of California firefighters battled a week-long blaze that suddenly ballooned.

Winds were absent over the fire in Southern California's San Jacinto Mountains but temperatures were rapidly rising and forecasters said highs could hit 100 degrees (38 Celsius). They also warned of possible afternoon wind gusts that could create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Hundreds of miles to the north, however, new evacuations were ordered for communities in the wilderness recreation region near Whiskeytown Lake as that wildfire tripled in size to more than 31 square miles (80 square kilometers). It had already forced residents out of French Gulch, a hamlet dating to the Gold Rush.

"Last night it made a huge push," Cal Fire Unit Chief Mike Hebrard told the Record Searchlight newspaper, adding that engine crews were in the community of Old Shasta trying to save structures.

Elsewhere in the state, a huge forest fire continued to grow outside Yosemite National Park and 100 homes were still considered under threat in the San Francisco Bay community of Clayton although firefighters had stopped the progress of a small fire there after one house burned.

The blaze in the San Jacinto Mountains erupted Wednesday and quickly turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. In a matter of hours it grew to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometers).

About 3,200 people in the town of Idyllwild and nearby communities were ordered to evacuate. An estimated 600 homes were threatened.

The fire was the largest of at least five that police believe were purposely set Wednesday by a man whose car was reportedly spotted at the starting point of the blaze in Riverside County, officials said.

Brandon N. McGlover, 32, of Temecula was booked on suspicion of five counts of arson, state fire officials said. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney.

Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild and several neighboring communities, home to about 12,000 people.

William Blodgett of Idyllwild said he couldn't get home because of the fire and had to wait along with others at a gas station in nearby Mountain Center - until the fire hopped a highway and began to move in his direction.

"We were all peeling out of there as fast as we could," he told KNBC-TV. "It was apocalyptic."

Horses and other animals were taken to shelters as were several hundred children who were evacuated from summer camps. About 200 were at a local high school serving as a shelter, KCAL-TV reported.

The fire in the San Bernardino National Forest sent up a cloud 50,000 feet high that was so enormous it created its own weather in the form of lightning, the National Weather Service reported.

Throughout the day, helicopters and planes dumped water and fire retardant that turned swathes of land and homes pink. Fire engines also were stationed to protect homes.

Yosemite Valley, the scenic heart of the national park, was closed at noon Wednesday during the height of tourist season as smoke cast a pall on the region from a fire in the Sierra Nevada. The closure was heartbreaking for travelers, many of whom mapped out their trips months in advance to hike and climb amid the spectacular views of cascading waterfalls and sheer rock faces.

"We had one guest who planned a weeklong trip," said Tom Lambert, who owns a vacation rental property near Yosemite Valley. "It was a father-daughter trip, for her high school graduation ... Now it's done. It's sad." Another guest had to delay plans to climb Half Dome.

Officials emphasized that Yosemite wasn't in imminent danger from the fire, which grew to more than 67 square miles (173 square kilometers) in the adjacent Sierra National Forest. Authorities decided on the shutdown to allow crews to perform protective measures such as burning away brush along roadways without having to deal with traffic in the park that welcomes 4 million visitors annually.

Yosemite Valley will be closed until at least Sunday, along with a winding, mountainous, 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of California's State Route 41 that leads into the area, Gediman said.

At least 1,000 campground and hotel bookings were canceled - to say nothing of the impact on day visitors, park workers and small businesses along the highway, Gediman said.

The last time the 7.5-mile-long (12-kilometer-long) valley was closed because of fire was 1990, he said.

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained.

More than 3,300 firefighters are working the fire, aided by 16 helicopters. One firefighter was killed July 14, and six others have been injured.

___

Noah Berger reported from Yosemite; Chris Weber from Los Angeles. AP reporters Robert Jablon, Michael Balsamo and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.

___

Follow Weber on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WeberCM .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.