'Terrifying' California wildfire burns 500-plus structures

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated families.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated...

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.

When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). A passing airplane can be seen through the smoke from the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, Calif. in the San Jacinto Mountains, nearly 50 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, leaving at least 500 structures destroyed in its wake, officials said Friday.

Residents who gathered their belongings in haste described a chaotic and congested getaway as the embers blew up to a mile ahead of flames and the fire leaped across the wide Sacramento River and torched subdivisions in Redding, a city of 92,000 about 100 miles south of the Oregon border.

"I've never experienced something so terrifying in my life," said Liz Williams, who loaded up two kids in her car and then found herself locked in bumper-to-bumper traffic with neighbors trying to retreat from Lake Redding Estates. She eventually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk and "booked it."

"I didn't know if the fire was just going to jump out behind a bush and grab me and suck me in," Williams said. "I wanted out of here."

The blaze leveled at least 500 structures and was threatening nearly 5,000 more Friday. Entire neighborhoods have been left smoldering, and 37,000 people were under evacuation orders. Redding police chief Roger Moore was among those who lost their homes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.

The fire, which created at least two flaming tornados that toppled trees, shook firefighting equipment and busted truck windows, took "down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

Fire officials warned that the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any hope of containing it, though it either changed direction or was stopped before it could burn into the core of the city.

Redding sits at the northern end of the agricultural Central Valley, surrounded by a scenic landscape. Rivers channel abundant winter rainfall into massive reservoirs used for boating and fishing. The area's stunning mountains, including snow-capped Mount Shasta, topping 14,000 feet (4,265 meters), are a playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

Lightning and even a lawn mower have sparked devastating fires in the forests that ring the peaks and lakes. The blaze that broke out Monday was caused by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, officials said.

The fire rapidly expanded Thursday when erratic flames swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, then cast the Sacramento River in an orange glow as they jumped the banks into Redding.

Steve Hobson, a former firefighter, said flames on the distant hillside looked like solar flares on the sun.

He had planned to stay behind to save his house on Lake Redding Drive. But the heat burned his skin, and smoke made it hard to breathe. He could feel the fire sucking the air from around him, whipping up swirling embers in a "fire tornado," he said.

He had to drive through walls of flaming embers on both sides of the street when he finally fled. A tree fell right in front of him.

"I didn't know if I'd make it, so I just got in the middle of the street, went down the middle of the street through the embers and the smoke and made it past," Hobson said.

When he returned Friday, his fence had burned along with a backyard shed and everything inside it - Christmas ornaments, china and old televisions. But his house made it through the harrowing night.

Others' homes in the haphazard path of destruction were not so lucky. Where some houses stood unscathed, single walls or chimneys were all that remained of others. Burned-out skeletons of pickup trucks and VW beetles sat on tireless rims in the ash.

An Associated Press survey found 66 homes destroyed in Hobson's neighborhood and another 60 gone in Keswick Lake Estates.

Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke was killed in the blaze, though no details were offered on what happened to him.

Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed Thursday but his name wasn't immediately released. He was the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.

"We're not fighting a fire," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire. "We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

Elsewhere in the state, large fires continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Noah Berger in Redding; Olga Rodriguez, Janie Har and Lorin Eleni Gill in San Francisco; Don Thompson in Sacramento; Amanda Lee Myers and John Antczak in Los Angeles; and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.