Police Find Victim Shot In Leg At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot early Thursday at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers got a call about the shooting at 1:23 a.m. at the Braden Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of South Braden.

Police arrived to find a man shot in the leg. Officers tried to talk with the victim, but say he was uncooperative. EMSA took him to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police don't have a motive or any suspect information concerning the shooting. If you know anything, you're asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.