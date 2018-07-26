Tahlequah Man Dies In Cherokee Co. ATV Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Tahlequah man died after rolling an ATV Wednesday night in Cherokee County.

He is identified as 45-year-old Roy Lowery.

Troopers say the crash happened on a county road west of Tahlequah just before 10 p.m.

The OHP report states Lowery was headed east when the 2000 Polaris 500 ATV left the road and rolled an unknown number of times. Their report states Lowery was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died from head, leg and internal injuries.