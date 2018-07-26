Milwaukee officer, 17-year veteran, shot and killed on duty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Milwaukee officer, 17-year veteran, shot and killed on duty

Posted: Updated:
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales holds back tears as he speaks to the media as authorities investigate the scene where a police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A... (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales holds back tears as he speaks to the media as authorities investigate the scene where a police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A...
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). A Milwaukee Police officer walks under crime scene tape as authorities investigate the scene where a fellow officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). A Milwaukee Police officer walks under crime scene tape as authorities investigate the scene where a fellow officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:48:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:48:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

    Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-07-26 09:47:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...
    Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.More >>
    Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.More >>
    •   

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee police chief confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer's death at a press briefing Wednesday night. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.

The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

Votsis earlier noted that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales said at the briefing that the suspect was not wounded.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.