Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Law Goes Into Effect Today - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Law Goes Into Effect Today

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's medical marijuana law goes into effect today, but key aspects of it are not even in place.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, which operates under the umbrella of the state Health Department, is not even accepting applications until August 25th.

So that means you can't grow, process, sell, transport or possess marijuana - because no has been issued a license to do so.

The law does say that starting Thursday, July 26th, if you have 1 and a half ounces of pot on you and you can state a medical purpose for it even without a license it would be only a misdemeanor and $400 fine.

The Tulsa Police Department released a video on its Facebook page Wednesday and a statement to the media ahead of Thursday's implementation date, essentially saying they're following developments, but possession of marijuana is still illegal.

"State officials are still convening regarding the regulation and implementation of State Question 788. And without a state-issued medical marijuana license, possession and distribution of marijuana is illegal," said Tulsa Police Captain T. Espy.

State officials are working on two fronts, there's a legislative committee, as well as the state Board of Health, which passed some controversial regulations earlier in July.

Special Coverage: Medical Marijuana 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.