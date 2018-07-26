Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation

    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's public safety director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Edenhofer (Ee'-den-hoff-er), graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.

Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a man was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.

The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.

Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.

This version corrects the spelling of the trooper's last name Edenhofer not Endenhofer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

