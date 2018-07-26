Attacker uses gun of Arizona state trooper to kill officer

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A federal judge has ruled that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has no claim under federal racketeering law for damages against a Dutch environmental group that urged banks not to finance the $3.8 billion project.

California high court: Starbucks, employers must pay workers for minutes regularly spent on tasks such as closing stores.

Court: Starbucks, others must pay workers for off clock work

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - An attacker used the gun of an Arizona state trooper to shoot and kill a rookie officer in training and wound another trooper during a fight along an interstate in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred after troopers responded to reports of a person throwing rocks late Wednesday at vehicles on Interstate 10 roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix. A struggle followed with a third trooper who was not shot.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. Authorities did not release his name or the reason for his hospitalization.

The shooter used a gun "lost" by one of the troopers during the fight, which lasted for several minutes, Department of Public Safety Col. Frank Milstead said.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock," Milstead told reporters. "The DPS family is in mourning."

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was killed just two months after graduating from the Department of Public Safety academy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Trooper Dalin Dorris was shot through the shoulder, treated at a hospital and released.

Trooper Sean Rodecap was injured, but not shot, in the fight and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He has since been released.

Milstead did not specify which trooper's gun was fired by the attacker or provide more details about the confrontation. An investigation was continuing.

Edenhofer's body was taken in a procession to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state office buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of Edenhofer.

"This tragedy is an all-too-real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and every day for the safety and well-being of Arizonans," Ducey said in a statement.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were reopened early Thursday after being closed for about eight hours.

___

Associated Press writer Paul Davenport contributed to this report.

___

This version corrects that the trooper's last name is Edenhofer, not Endenhofer.

