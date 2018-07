Troopers: Suspect in Arizona rookie's death was mentally ill

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees during an altercation caught on video.

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A neighborhood man talks with police who lined up around a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. The gas station has been the scene of protests after a woman was ...

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A man with a history of mental illness grabbed an Arizona state trooper's gun and killed a rookie in training and wounded another trooper during a fight along an interstate in suburban Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred after troopers responded to reports late Wednesday of a person throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 10 roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix. Motorists had also pulled over to try to get the suspect off the road, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials.

A fight ensued when troopers tried to get 20-year-old Isaac D. King off the roadway. Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, 24, was shot and killed during the struggle. He was in his last week of field training.

"He'd been one of my troopers for 52 days," said DPS Col. Frank Milstead.

King was transported to a hospital, where he remained Thursday. Authorities would not say why he was hospitalized. It was not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

King, who lives in Avondale, was on medication for anxiety and depression and has no criminal record, Milstead said.

"We've talked to his parents, his mother particularly who has been cooperative and thought he was in the backyard during this event," Milstead said. "She said at about 9:30 p.m., he'd been outside on the trampoline."

Six officers, including some local police, were struggling with the suspect for several minutes when he somehow got a hold of the Trooper Sean Rodecap's weapon. Rodecap is a field training officer who was not wearing a uniform. King then fired two shots, Milstead said.

One hit Edenhofer in the shoulder but ricocheted downward, DPS spokesman Capt. Tony Mapp said. Trooper Dalin Dorris was shot through the shoulder, treated at a hospital and released.

Rodecap was injured, but not shot, in the fight.

Whether the weapon became dislodged or how King was able to fire it is under investigation, Milstead said. It was in a standard leather holster tethered to the officer's belt.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock," Milstead said. "The DPS family is in mourning."

Edenhofer was killed just two months after graduating from the Department of Public Safety academy. The U.S. Navy veteran was engaged to be married.

Edenhofer's body was taken in a procession to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state office buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday.

"This tragedy is an all-too-real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and every day for the safety and well-being of Arizonans," Ducey said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writer Paul Davenport contributed to this report.

___

This version corrects that the trooper's last name is Edenhofer, not Endenhofer.

