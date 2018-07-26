Struggle Continues As Medical Marijuana Law Goes Into Effect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Struggle Continues As Medical Marijuana Law Goes Into Effect

By Ashley Holden, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Medical marijuana officially becomes legal in Oklahoma Thursday, but key aspects of it are still not in place. 

The Department of Health is expected to release information on how to apply for a license. The department said mid afternoon is when people should be able to find this new information. 

Here's what you can expect: 

Department officials said they will be release instructions,  a checklist that people can follow to get a license, and a form to take to their doctor. 

The department is expected to begin accepting applications August 27. 

Officials also said people will be notified that their application has been received. That's when the department will have 14 days to accept or deny.

But officials are hoping this period of time will help people prepare. 

"This is really to give them time to get everything and compile what they need to be able to apply for a license and that's really the same whether its a patient or caregiver or the commercial applicants that are interested in growing, transporting, or opening a dispensary," said Tony Sellers, Dept. of Health Press Secretary. 

This means people could start getting their license in September. 

The information will be made available again mid afternoon Thursday on the state's Medical Marijuana Authority's website

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
