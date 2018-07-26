Woman's Body Found In Pickup On New Sapulpa Road

Police after investigating after a woman was found dead in a pickup in front of AmeriGas Thursday morning. AmeriGas is located in the 6200 block of New Sapulpa Road in west Tulsa.

Police say truck's engine was turned off, and the doors were locked. The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found in the backseat, according to authorities at the scene.

Police say the truck may have been there since Wednesday afternoon. They are waiting for the medical examiner's office to arrive.

Police say the death is being investigated as suspicious.