Bluegrass & Chili Festival Finds New Home In Wagoner

The City of Wagoner held a news conference Thursday morning to announce they will be hosting the 39th annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival this

September.

It will be held September 7 and 8th.

The festival has long been located in Claremore, but the Chamber of Commerce surprised organizers with the announcement that they were not backing the event this year, according to Dell Davis. Davis has been involved with the festival since 1980, just one year after its inception.

Wagoner city leaders appear very happy to step into the picture, to judge by Mayor Albert Jones. He said the festival is a perfect fit for the town's five-year strategic plan.

Jones said the buildings damaged by fire last year will be cleaned up by festival time.

"In just six short weeks we'll be ready to welcome festival goers to our community," he said.

Davis, who also spoke at the news conference, said they appreciated the town's enthusiasm and are looking forward to the festival's new home.