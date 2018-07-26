Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo did not offer additional information on the investigation in a tweet on Thursday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning at the Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire.

An autopsy shows Hausknecht was shot three times.

A memorial service for Hausknecht is scheduled for Saturday.

Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday that investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the case.

Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat in February 2000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

