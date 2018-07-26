Police Identify Owasso Man Murdered Outside Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa police have identified an Owasso man shot to death early Wednesday morning, July 25. Police say Dustin Barham may have been the victim of a robbery in the middle of the night.

They say the shooting happened at Sierra Point Apartments near 11th and Garnett.

Police say Barham, 24, was shot in the leg and bled to death within minutes.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.

7/25/2018 Related Story: Owasso Man Killed At Tulsa Apartments, Police Searching For Shooter

“This is one where the public can absolutely give us some help,” said Sergeant Dave Walker. “Somebody in that complex, you don’t have to give us your name, but you know what’s going on in that complex and this is where Tulsa steps up.”

Walker told News On 6 Barham had withdrawn a small amount of money just before the shooting but didn't have it on his person when police arrived.

If you can help police in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You may remain anonymous.