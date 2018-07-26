Tulsa Police Explain Protocol As Medical Marijuana Law Goes Into Effect

Oklahoma's medical marijuana law goes into effect Thursday, but key aspects of it aren't in place yet.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is not even accepting applications yet. The website says they will be ready by August 25th, which would follow the law's guidelines.

For now, no one can grow, process, sell, transport or possess marijuana because no licenses have been issued.

Tulsa Police are letting people know on Facebook.

“Without a state-issued medical marijuana license, possession and distribution of marijuana is illegal," said Captain Espy.

The department also released a statement saying, “State officials are still convening regarding the regulations and implementation of SQ788. Without a State issued medical marijuana license, possession and distribution of marijuana is illegal. As such, the Tulsa Police Department will continue to uphold the law as it relates to marijuana. This is a fluid situation and the Tulsa Police Department will be following the State’s decision closely for when the regulations and law changes, and licenses are issued.”

Starting Thursday, if you have 1.5 ounces of pot or less on you and you can state a medical purpose for it, even without a license, it's only a misdemeanor and $400 fine.