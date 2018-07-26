Guide To Applying For Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License Online Now

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority just posted its guide to applying for a medical marijuana license - for both patients and business people.

Medical marijuana officially became legal Thursday, July 26, and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was charged with meeting this deadline.

Applications can be submitted beginning August 25 and will only be accepted online, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority website stresses. The application guide should give patients and businesses the information they need to be prepared by that time.

Application Information For Medical Marijuana Patients

The application fee for patients is $100 though people who can prove they receive Medicare or Medicaid will pay $20. Payments must be made with credit or debit cards.

If you wish to apply as a patient, you'll need proof of Oklahoma residency, proof of identity, a full face color digital photo and a physician recommendation form dated within 30 days of the application submission.

Licenses will be mailed out within 14 days of the application submission if all the needed documentation is present, according to OMMA. There are additional instructions for minor patient and caregiver applications at the OMMA website.

The business application includes the note that any grower, processor or dispensary applicant must register with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs after getting their license.

The commercial application fee is $2,500.

Application Information For Medical Marijuana Businesses

Department of Health Interim Commission Tom Bates said the information should provide answers to the many questions they've been getting about how to apply.

“Our staff has worked nonstop over the past three months to develop this process and I commend their effort,” he said.

The State Board of Health will meet next Wednesday, August 1, to discuss changes to the medical marijuana emergency rules recommended by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. The information regarding applications reflects the changes Hunter recommended.

"All information is subject to change and is pending official adoption of emergency rules by the Oklahoma Board of Health and approval from the governor," a news release states.