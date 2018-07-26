TPD Responding To Crash Involving Car Pinned By Semi-Trailer

The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire are responding to an injury crash on I44 west Lewis.

TFD has confirmed a vehicle has been pinned underneath a semi truck and that the jaws of life will be needed. Traffic heading eastbound will be heavily impacted as crews work on the scene.

According to TPD dispatch, one person has been transported to a hospital. At this time it is not known if they were the only injury.

This is a Developing Story.