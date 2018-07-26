OU Audit: Former VP Used University Vehicle For Personal Use

The former OU vice president of university community used a state vehicle for personal use, according to an internal audit by the university.

Jabar Shumate recently resigned from the University of Oklahoma and claimed during Wednesday’s news conference he was forced to either resign or be terminated.

According to an internal audit obtained by News 9 through an open records request, Shumate also made false travel claims and made unauthorized use of the fleet fuel card.

As detailed in the audit, Shumate parked a SUV assigned to the University Community Department at his Norman residence about 124 times from July 1, 2017 and March 29, 2018. The vehicle was parked at a Moore apartment complex 28 times from April 2 to June 11. Since June 11, it was parked on at the OU campus.

Taking state vehicles home at night is in violation of a state law. In a note, the audit says Shumate "should be aware of this statue, since he was in the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the time of this law."

Shumate also reportedly used the vehicle to drive to his mother's home in Tulsa.

During a recruiting trip to Houston, Shumate reportedly used an OU fleet fuel card to buy non-gas items which is against university policy, according to the audit.

Shumate also submitted travel claims to be reimbursed for gas when he traveled to the Oklahoma City airport for trips. The audit shows, rather than using his personal vehicle, he drove the university vehicle to the airport, and thus was not eligible for mileage reimbursement.

The audit included language from the state law prohibiting the allowance of a state vehicle taken home at night, travel records, auto logs, property information, fuel reports, expense reports and itinerary information.

Shumate released the following statement through his attorney shortly after News 9 reported information from the audit: