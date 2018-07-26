Avenatti to attend event frequented by presidential hopefuls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Avenatti to attend event frequented by presidential hopefuls

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak next month at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Avenatti announced Thursday on Twitter that he will be speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in on Aug. 10 in Clear Lake, Iowa, a state with caucuses that play a pivotal role in winnowing the presidential field. Previous speakers included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

"Extremely honored to be included as one of the speakers," Avenatti tweeted. "It promises to be a great event as always!"

Avenatti is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump. For months, he has dominated cable news shows, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Earlier this month, Avenatti tweeted that he would run against Trump if the president seeks re-election and no one else with a good chance of defeating him steps up.

"IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta," he tweeted.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married, but Trump has denied it. Days before the 2016 presidential election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

Other speakers at the Wing Ding will include U.S. Rep. John Delaney, a Democrat from Maryland who announced his presidential campaign last year, Andrew Yang, a businessman who has also announced a run in 2020 and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat.

