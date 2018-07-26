Woman drowns after small, intense storm floods basement

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

The blueprints to make your own 3D-printed gun at home are about to go online. Gun-control advocates are fighting back, worried about guns that are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and tough to detect will fall into the wrong hands.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Ellie Dishongh and Sean Judd embrace in front of their home in Englewood, Colo. as a crew works to pump water out of the basement they live in, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Women who are part of the online group called "The Phish Chicks" who follow the band, Phish, help clear out the belongings from the flooded basement apartment of a fellow "Phish Chick" Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Englewood,...

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Rachael Haber only intended to stay a few minutes when she stopped by the basement apartment of a traveling friend to check on her pet cat.

While she was there Tuesday, a small but intense storm hit the area south of Denver, unleashing a torrent of rain that rushed through streets and backyards while flooding basements.

Officials say the 32-year-old Haber got trapped and drowned.

"I'm sure she was down there trying to take care of the cat and get the cat out," her husband Sean Haber said, describing his wife as one of the kindest, most intelligent people he had ever known.

In a statement, the city of Englewood said the flood was a 100-year event, with an estimated 2.5 inches of rain falling in the area in 30 minutes.

The storm was localized and remained over the area until the cooling effect of the rain created wind to move it along, National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said.

Haber was found after concerned residents in an upstairs unit called police. Officers, including one who is nearly 7 feet tall, found Haber in water that had reached the ceiling of the basement.

She was unresponsive and was pronounced dead the next day at a hospital.

On Thursday, Sean Haber said he has trouble understanding how his wife could be taken away so quickly in such an unexpected way, especially when other parts of the Denver area did not get any rain.

Haber said his wife, who often worked late to help patients, recently got a master's degree in business and planned to go into hospital administration and advocate for people dealing with the complicated health care system.

Abigael Froelich, a friend of the woman who lives in the basement apartment, spent Thursday morning with other women clad in knee-high rain boots sorting through soaked and stained items.

They were looking for anything salvageable in the water-logged unit, where leaves and other debris still stuck to the walls and ceiling. Drying mud coated the patterned tile on the rear landing and stairs.

"It's devastating down there," Froelich said, her voice quivering. "You walk down and you feel completely overwhelmed."

Froelich, 28, said tenant Kembra Allen was visiting family in California and could not get back immediately. Allen described Haber as her best friend and asked Haber to look after Samson, Froelich said. The black-and-white cat also died in the flooding.

The Associated Press was not able to immediately reach Allen.

Quick-moving afternoon thunderstorms are typical in Colorado in mid-summer as moisture from the Gulf of California and Gulf of Mexico is drawn into the U.S. West for monsoon season.

However, an unusual low pressure system parked over the Midwest - which has led to heavy rain in the East - is contributing to storms over Colorado, Danielson said. The pattern is expected to continue into next week.

Standing outside and looking down a set of stairs into the basement apartment, Froelich said she could imagine rushing water making it impossible to get out.

Other neighbors lugged damaged items from three affected houses nearby onto front porches or into sun-soaked yards to dry. None of the residences had power, so people have been forced to find housing elsewhere. Those three homes also had basement apartments.

Beth Minnick owns a home across the street from the dwelling where Haber was found and rents out a basement apartment. Minnick said she has tried to get flood insurance for the property but was denied because the area isn't on a federally approved flood map.

Minnick said a father and his 21-year-old son who rent the basement unit were home during the storm and described water rising to their chests in seconds. They were able to escape safely, but several pet birds died, she said.

"They're traumatized," Minnick said of the tenants.

___

News Researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

