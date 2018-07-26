Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:28 GMT
Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:17 GMT
A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...More >>
A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:13 GMT
(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A neighborhood man talks with police who lined up around a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. The gas station has been the scene of protests after a woman was ...
Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees during an altercation caught on video.More >>
Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees during an altercation caught on video.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:10 GMT
(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.More >>
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:07 GMT
(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...
A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.More >>
A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:41:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...
The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is suing its insurance carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit Court.
School General Counsel Robert Young says in a release that the carriers have failed to honor "their policies."
Michigan State announced in May it reached a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar. Interim President John Engler has said all the school's insurers participated in mediation toward the settlement.
Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison term for child porn possession, then 40 to 175 years in state prison for the sexual assaults.
The Associated Press left messages Thursday evening seeking comment from Michigan State's largest carrier, United Educators.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.