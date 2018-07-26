Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Trump to EU leaders: We want a 'fair trade deal'

Trump to EU leaders: We want a 'fair trade deal'

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees during an altercation caught on video.

Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees during an altercation caught on video.

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A neighborhood man talks with police who lined up around a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. The gas station has been the scene of protests after a woman was ...

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A neighborhood man talks with police who lined up around a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. The gas station has been the scene of protests after a woman was ...

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is suing its insurance carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

School General Counsel Robert Young says in a release that the carriers have failed to honor "their policies."

Michigan State announced in May it reached a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar. Interim President John Engler has said all the school's insurers participated in mediation toward the settlement.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison term for child porn possession, then 40 to 175 years in state prison for the sexual assaults.

The Associated Press left messages Thursday evening seeking comment from Michigan State's largest carrier, United Educators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.