Officials Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Moore - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Officials Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Moore

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Moore, Thursday evening. 

According to officials, the shooting took place just after eight at a 7 Eleven near southwest 4th Street and south Telephone Road.

Officers initially arrived at the 7 Eleven to serve a felony warrant to Brian Richardson when he pulled out a knife and was shot, officials said. 

Officer were called to the scene around 8 p.m., and the Richardson was taken to the hospital where he is serious/stable condition, according to officials. 

A warrant for Richardson came out two Tuesday in Oklahoma County for indecent exposure and aggravated possesion of child pornography. The warrant states Richardson works for the Community Action Head Start Program, driving a bus to pick up and drop off kids. 

Police say the office that shot Richardson is a veteran on the force. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.