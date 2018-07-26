Officials Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Moore

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Moore, Thursday evening.

According to officials, the shooting took place just after eight at a 7 Eleven near southwest 4th Street and south Telephone Road.

Officers initially arrived at the 7 Eleven to serve a felony warrant to Brian Richardson when he pulled out a knife and was shot, officials said.

Officer were called to the scene around 8 p.m., and the Richardson was taken to the hospital where he is serious/stable condition, according to officials.

A warrant for Richardson came out two Tuesday in Oklahoma County for indecent exposure and aggravated possesion of child pornography. The warrant states Richardson works for the Community Action Head Start Program, driving a bus to pick up and drop off kids.

Police say the office that shot Richardson is a veteran on the force.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.