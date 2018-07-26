Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

A Jordanian immigrant could face the death penalty after a jury in Texas convicted him of two slayings described by prosecutors as "honor killings.".

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Jordanian immigrant Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan sits in court in Houston. Irsan was convicted Thursday, July 26, 2018, for two slayings described by prosecutors as "...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

By VERENA DOBNIK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - For decades, scholars have wanted to get a closer look at unpublished sections of a towering 20th century book, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X," including cut chapters that may have contained some of the most explosive thoughts of the African-American firebrand assassinated in 1965.

They may get their chance after an auction on Thursday, when a manuscript of an unpublished chapter, titled "The Negro," was sold by Guernsey's auction house for $7,000.

"We are like the Western deserts; tumbleweed, rolling and tumbling whichever way the white wind blows," reads part of the chapter. "And the white man is like the cactus, deeply rooted, with spines to keep us off."

The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. The Schomburg Center also acquired a 241-page early draft of Malcolm X's autobiography at the auction for an undisclosed sum.

The existence of unpublished chapters of the book has been known since 1992, when an entertainment attorney, Gregory Reed, bought them at an estate auction following the death of the autobiography's co-author, Alex Haley.

Some pages have been exhibited in a Detroit museum. An unpublished introduction was read aloud at an event in 2010. But mostly the sections of the draft that were cut before publication have been locked away from public view.

Schomburg Center director Kevin Young said after the auction that the draft of the entire book is of immense value, beyond the historic, for the handwritten revisions and comments by Malcolm X and Haley.

Their dialogue, in writing, reflects the human rights activism of the Muslim minister, who indicted white America for what he saw as criminal behavior against blacks.

Opponents including the U.S. government accused Malcolm X of inciting racism and violence. He was assassinated in Harlem by three members of the Nation of Islam, a radical religious movement, shortly after he had broken away from the group.

The scribbled notes in the manuscript "are a very direct narrative that he's crafting," said Young, citing the image of racist cross-burning that Malcolm X's mother described to him as a child. "And that's what brings him into the world."

Loose fragments of Malcolm X's writing-in-the-works suggest a question: Is it possible there are other chapters that were written but cut?

"I examined them, and I don't know what those are," Young said. "It's too early to tell. They look like they were probably stapled at one time or cut and pasted. Some are half of a page or just slips of paper. The best way to describe them is that they're literal fragments and literary fragments."

It may take years before the story of the fragments is pieced together.

"You see in these pages the history of black people in America," Young concluded. "And we're bringing the sons and daughters of Harlem home."

