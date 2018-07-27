Judge: Gag order unlikely against porn star's lawyer

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Authorities are identifying a second victim of this week's flooding in central Pennsylvania.

Authorities are identifying a second victim of this week's flooding in central Pennsylvania.

(Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP). Water rises on Duke Street in Hummelstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 as flooding on the Swatara Creek has caused a disaster declaration in Derry Township.

(Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP). Water rises on Duke Street in Hummelstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 as flooding on the Swatara Creek has caused a disaster declaration in Derry Township.

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal judge said Friday he is unlikely to issue a gag order stopping a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero made the comment during a hearing held a day after the attorney, Michael Avenatti, said he now represents three additional women who had relationships with Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.

Otero did not immediately issue a decision on the gag order requested on behalf of Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer for Trump. The motion said Avenatti had been running a "smear campaign" against Cohen.

His lawyer, Brent Blakely, argued that Avenatti's frequent interviews and near-daily tweets about Trump and Cohen could taint future jurors.

"Like a small-town carnival magician who attempts to confuse the audience with smoke and mirrors, Avenatti attempts to somehow justify his conduct by pulling the First Amendment out of his tiny bag of tricks while at the same time pointing his finger at others," Blakely wrote in requesting the order.

Otero said the constitution is "neither a trick nor an illusion" and told Blakely that his request was "serious business."

The judge said he had some concerns about statements that Avenatti has made about Cohen, but said the bar for a gag order was high and it didn't seem as though Cohen had met that burden. He did not immediately issue a decision on issuing the order.

The judge is also considering whether to continue delaying Daniels' case because Cohen is under federal investigation in New York.

Avenatti disclosed that he had additional clients at a community forum in West Hollywood, but he would not provide additional details.

However, asked if he had evidence that the women had relationships with Trump, Avenatti said: "Yes."

He said he was "not at liberty to share" the evidence because he didn't have permission from his clients to disclose specifics. But Avenatti said the women, who contacted him months ago, were "paid hush money prior to the 2016 election."

He called on Trump and Cohen to come forward and disclose information about the women and their supposed relationships with Trump.

"They should release the information to the American people now," Avenatti said. "Enough with the games."

Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, would not comment when asked about the allegations on Friday.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, declined to comment Friday but cautioned against believing everything that a lawyer says in the heat of a legal battle.

"Mr. Avenatti is an aggressive attorney doing his job in the middle of litigation," Davis said. "I have been there, done that. An attorney in litigation is just that, and until the litigation is over, I'm not going to comment on the words used."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married, but Trump has denied it.

Days before the 2016 presidential election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels also sued Cohen last month, alleging he colluded with her former lawyer to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny a sexual tryst with Trump.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.