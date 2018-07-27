Tulsa Mayor Attends Bloomberg/Harvard City Leadership Initiative - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Mayor Attends Bloomberg/Harvard City Leadership Initiative

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's back to class for Tulsa's Mayor GT Bynum. 

He is one of 40 mayors selected from around the U.S. for the Bloomberg/Harvard City Leadership Initiative

It's a year long program that starts with three-days of classes this week with Harvard and Bloomberg professors.

News On 6 caught up with him before he left for New York City.  

"They really help us learn how to be as effective as we can be as Mayors. I've been Mayor 19 months.   I know a whole lot more today than I did when I first came in. But I recognize that there's always so much more I can be doing to do a better job," said Mayor GT Bynum.

Mayor Bynum says he also hopes to learn from the other mayors who are part of the program. 

