Funerals For Indiana Family Members Killed In Branson Duck Boat Accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to their loved ones.

Friday's funeral services at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis will honor the husband and three children of Tia Coleman.

The services for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya come eight days after a duck boat capsized and sank during a storm in Branson, killing 17 people.

Tia Coleman and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 Coleman family members who boarded the boat on July 19.

7/20/2018 Related Story: Duck Boat Accident Survivor Shares Her Story After Losing 9 Family Members

A funeral will be held Saturday for 70-year-old Horace Coleman and his 69-year-old wife, Belinda, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 45-year-old Angela Coleman and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.n

