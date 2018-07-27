Survivor Of Missouri Duck Boat Sinking Lays Husband, Kids To Res - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Survivor Of Missouri Duck Boat Sinking Lays Husband, Kids To Rest

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to four of those loved ones.

Friday’s funeral services at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis will honor the husband and three children of Tia Coleman.

WATCH: Duck Boat Accident Survivor Shares Her Story After Losing 9 Family Members

The services for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya come eight days after a duck boat capsized and sank during a storm in Branson, killing 17 people .

Tia Coleman and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 Coleman family members who boarded the boat on July 19.

A funeral will be held Saturday for 70-year-old Horace Coleman and his 69-year-old wife, Belinda, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 45-year-old Angela Coleman and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell.

SEE ALSO: Teen Who Lost Her Dad, Brother Describes Duck Boat Capsizing

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.