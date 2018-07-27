Police Arrest 3 Teens Early Friday Following High Speed Chase

Police say three teens are in custody after a high speed chase early Friday involving two vehicles along Highway 169.

Police say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spotted two vehicles driving fast along Highway 169 and tried to stop them. They were a Dodge Dart and a GMC Denali SUV, which eventually split away from the Dart.

Tulsa Police say their followed the Denali to a Cul de sac near 36th and Garnett. The three teens got out of the SUV and ran off, but police say a K9 officer found two in a tree and the third teen in a nearby shed.

Police say the SUV was reportedly stolen out of Broken Arrow.

As for the Dodge Dart, troopers say they found it abandoned and whoever was in the car was already gone. The OHP says a different trooper tried to stop the same car Thursday but lost track of it.

Broken Arrow Police say they are not sure if these vehicles are connected to a rash of auto thefts News On 6 reported on Tuesday, July 24th.

7/24/2018 Related Story: Police Investigating Rash Of Stolen Vehicles, Vehicle Break-Ins In Broken Arrow