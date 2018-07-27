'This Machine Tulsa' Launches Friday At Guthrie Green

There's going to be a new way to get around Tulsa starting Friday with the launch of a bicycle sharing program.

It's called "This Machine Tulsa," and the non-profit says volunteers spent Thursday moving the bicycles from their warehouse to the Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa for Friday's launch party.

News On 6 was there when workers installed the equipment at Guthrie Green on Thursday.

After the party at 2:30 p.m., you'll be able to rent these bicycles per ride, or even with a yearly membership.

Costs range from $2 for a 30 minute ride, up to a special founding membership, which their website says they'll offer today.

It's $125 and you get unlimited 45 minute rides plus free swag and special deals.

For now, they're launching at the Guthrie Green, but "This Machine Tulsa" says they plan to expand to other parts of town including the Pearl District, Brookside and eventually Tulsa's Gathering Place.