Police ID Man Who Robbed, Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police ID Man Who Robbed, Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police photos Tulsa Police photos
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We now know the name of a man Tulsa Police say robbed a Family Dollar store and beat up a female manager so badly earlier this month, she had to have surgery.

Police say they are looking for Dwayne Alexander Keys and there is a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest.

News On 6 first told you about this crime on July 19th. 

7/19/2018 Related Story: Police Seek To ID Robber Who Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager

Officers say on Wednesday, July 11th, Keys walked into the store in the 800 block of North Sheridan and started putting items in a shopping cart to steal. When a female manager confronted him, he attacked her. She had to have surgery to remove several bone chips.

Police say Keys returned to the store a few days later, but when he saw the victim working there, he left.  

If you know where to find Dwayne Alexander Keys call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.