Police ID Man Who Robbed, Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager

We now know the name of a man Tulsa Police say robbed a Family Dollar store and beat up a female manager so badly earlier this month, she had to have surgery.

Police say they are looking for Dwayne Alexander Keys and there is a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest.

News On 6 first told you about this crime on July 19th.

7/19/2018 Related Story: Police Seek To ID Robber Who Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager

Officers say on Wednesday, July 11th, Keys walked into the store in the 800 block of North Sheridan and started putting items in a shopping cart to steal. When a female manager confronted him, he attacked her. She had to have surgery to remove several bone chips.

Police say Keys returned to the store a few days later, but when he saw the victim working there, he left.

If you know where to find Dwayne Alexander Keys call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.