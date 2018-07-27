Fort Smith Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Fort Smith Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
KFSM KFSM
Fort Smith Police [KFSM] Fort Smith Police [KFSM]
SPIRO, Oklahoma -

Police say two men stole an estimated $20,000 from a Forth Smith bank Thursday.

They are identified as Daniel Giles and Ramirez Smith.

Fort Smith Police told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, two female employees at the bank were servicing an ATM around 11 a.m. when a man approached them. The man stole two metal canisters containing the cash and ran to a white Dodge Durango, which sped away.

An employee at a car dealership across from the bank told police he heard employees screaming and called 911. While on the phone with police he followed the SUV into Oklahoma. Police said the man believed the SUV was headed to Spiro.

After a pursuit by Oklahoma law enforcement, the men crashed on Highway 271 in Spiro. Police quickly arrested Daniel Giles, but Ramirez Smith got away.

Police say they found two empty cash canisters near a bridge in Fort Smith.

LeFlore County deputies say Ramirez Smith was taken into custody outside a Spiro convenience store just after 9 p.m. Thursday.  They say he had a large amount of money.

Fort Smith Police are unsure if all the money taken in the robbery has been recovered.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.