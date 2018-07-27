Fort Smith Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested In Oklahoma

Police say two men stole an estimated $20,000 from a Forth Smith bank Thursday.

They are identified as Daniel Giles and Ramirez Smith.

Fort Smith Police told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, two female employees at the bank were servicing an ATM around 11 a.m. when a man approached them. The man stole two metal canisters containing the cash and ran to a white Dodge Durango, which sped away.

An employee at a car dealership across from the bank told police he heard employees screaming and called 911. While on the phone with police he followed the SUV into Oklahoma. Police said the man believed the SUV was headed to Spiro.

After a pursuit by Oklahoma law enforcement, the men crashed on Highway 271 in Spiro. Police quickly arrested Daniel Giles, but Ramirez Smith got away.

Police say they found two empty cash canisters near a bridge in Fort Smith.

LeFlore County deputies say Ramirez Smith was taken into custody outside a Spiro convenience store just after 9 p.m. Thursday. They say he had a large amount of money.

Fort Smith Police are unsure if all the money taken in the robbery has been recovered.