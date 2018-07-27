Texas Commissioners Reject AEP's Wind Catcher Project

In a move Bloomberg is calling a "potentially fatal blow," the Texas Utility Commission has rejected AEP's Wind Catcher project.

Texas commissioners questioned the benefit of the $4.5 billion wind energy project to customers and unanimously voted against it.

"The costs are known. We know what the costs are, likely - although those are projected. But the benefits are based on a lot of assumptions that are questionable," said DeAnn T. Walker, Public Utility Commission of Texas chairwoman.

The public utility company is still seeking pre-approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission including cost recovery through raising customer utility rates.

The utility says the project would bring new wind energy to customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas and would save customers millions over the long run.

Property owners from Osage, Payne, Tulsa and Creek counties have campaigned against the project which would include 150-foot tall, extra-high-voltage 765 kilovolt power transmission lines placed on their land.

The battle goes to the Creek County courthouse Friday, July 27.

Transmission lines would run from the Oklahoma panhandle to eastern Oklahoma. The Osage Nation blocked PSO's preferred route through that county, so it was re-routed through Tulsa County where it also met opposition.

The City of Bixby successfully fought AEP/PSO's plans to build transmission lines through that town.

Attorney General Mike Hunter says PSO failed to meet the burden of proof required for pre-approval and cost recovery of the project. He said the company failed to comply with OCC's competitive bidding rules, has not shown a need for the additional generation capacity and used unrealistic assumptions as the basis for PSO's estimated ratepayer savings.

News On 6 reached out to PSO spokesperson Stan Whiteford for a comment, and he replied saying "We're disappointed in the PUCT's decision and reviewing our options."