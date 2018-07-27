Police Identify Woman Killed In Broken Arrow Crash

Broken Arrow Police have identified the woman killed after her car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday. Mary Jo Dickens, a Tulsa resident, wrecked at the intersection of West Houston and South Hickory just before 6 p.m. July 25.

Police said their investigation indicates the 45-year-old woman was speeding as she headed west on Houston. They say she lost control of her car, overcorrected and hit the power pole.

Family and friends posted tributes to Dickens on Facebook.