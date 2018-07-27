Baby Boom! Norman Fire Dept. Celebrates 9 Babies In Less Than A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Baby Boom! Norman Fire Dept. Celebrates 9 Babies In Less Than A Year

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Norman Fire Department is experiencing a baby boom like they’ve never seen before.

In less than a year, ten firefighters have welcomed new babies.

Two more are expecting. 

It started with Aaron Easter and his wife, Kylie, when they gave birth to the oldest of the baby group in August. 

“She started this mess,” Kylie joked of her baby, Live. 

The Easters also have the youngest of the group on the way.

Lincoln is due in a few months. 

“It’s a little bit crazy going from one to two and turning around and now we have three,” Kylie said.

Nobody understands this better than the other firefighters and their spouses,

The group is fighting fires together, while also fighting sleep. 

“We all know the struggles, we’re in this together, I guess,” John Paulus, another firefighter and parent said. 

“We vent a little bit and kind of figure out what to do when she’s crying, not sleeping, all that kind of stuff,” Renfro said while holding his baby.

For the wives, while their husbands are on duty, nights alone with a newborn don’t feel so lonely.

“If I need help, there’s always another mom that’s by herself too and we can all get together,” Kylie said.

Whether or not the little ones grow up to wear the uniforms, they’ll never have to grow up alone.

This isn't the first fire department baby boom in Oklahoma in 2018. Earlier this year, firefighters in Glenpool celebrated their own baby boom!

  Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank

    More >>

  Renovation of Historic Owl Court Underway

    Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City. 

