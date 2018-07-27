Tulsa Zoo: New Giraffe Calf Is A Boy!

The Tulsa Zoo just announced its new giraffe calf is a baby boy. Lexi the Giraffe had the calf at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

The Zoo says Lexi is a good mom, and the calf appears to be very healthy.

The calf, who hasn't been named yet, had its first check up Tuesday.

7/22/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe

"We were able to safely and quickly examine the calf and are pleased to announce we have a 150-pound baby boy," said Zoological Curator-Mammals Jordan Piha.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Osage Casino Hotel, the zoo was able to nearly double the size of the giraffe barn. Piha said the Osage Nation will partner in selecting a name for the new calf.