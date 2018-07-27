Tulsa Zoo: New Giraffe Calf Is A Boy! - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Zoo: New Giraffe Calf Is A Boy!

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Zoo just announced its new giraffe calf is a baby boy. Lexi the Giraffe had the calf at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, July 22. 

The Zoo says Lexi is a good mom, and the calf appears to be very healthy.

The calf, who hasn't been named yet, had its first check up Tuesday.

"We were able to safely and quickly examine the calf and are pleased to announce we have a 150-pound baby boy," said Zoological Curator-Mammals Jordan Piha.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Osage Casino Hotel, the zoo was able to nearly double the size of the giraffe barn. Piha said the Osage Nation will partner in selecting a name for the new calf.

